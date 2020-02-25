The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers played the No. 10 team out of Class 4A tough but the Newcastle Lady Racers pulled away late for a 57-46 win.
Pauls Valley got off to a great start in the game. After trailing 6-4, the Lady Panthers scored seven straight points to grab an 11-6 lead. Jazmin Nunez scored five points in the quarter and Katlyn Davenport added four to lead PV.
The Lady Panthers scored a basket early in the second but the Lady Racers then went on a 20-4 run in grabbing a 26-17 lead at the break. Davenport lead led PV with four points. Raegan Fox had 13 points in the quarter to lead the Racers
Newcastle pushed their lead to double digits early in the second half. Fox added 9 more points in the quarter as Newcastle extended their lead to 43-28. Davenport added 5 more to her total to lead theLady Panthers.
Pauls Valley made a push to start the four quarter. Sebriana Harper's 3-pointer capped off a 14-2 run that cut the lead to four. That would be as close as they would get as Newcastle finished with a run that gave them an 11-point win.
Davenport finished with a team high 19 points. Chesney Dudley added 8, Harper 7, Nunez 5, Anna Herd 4 and Harlee Jones 3.
Fox finished with a game high 30 points and Karley Johnson added 15.
The Lady Panthers will be back in Newcastle to face Madill at 1:30 p.m. in a regional consolation game on Thursday.
