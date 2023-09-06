The Pauls Valley Cross Country teams started their seasons on Tuesday in Marlow at the Arbuckle Conference Meet.
On the girl's side, the varsity Lady Panthers and JH Lady Panthers finished first and second in their respective divisions.
The No. 6 Lady Panthers in Class 4A started the season off right, out-distancing the field by 21 points. Despite running without the defending state champion, Isabella Gutierrez, Pauls Valley had four runners in the top 10 in the 43-runner field.
Kenzi Readnour won the medalist race, finishing the one-mile course in 6:02.93. Rielyn Scheffe of Washington was the runner-up in a time of 6:09.01. Keira Readnour of Pauls Valley was third in a time of 6:15.66. Cason Russell of Lindsay was fourth in a time of 6:28.83. Jayden Wells of Washington was fifth in a time of 6:06.34.
Other Lady Panthers runners were: Rachel Hamilton 8th in a time of 7:02.81; Ella Miller 9th in a time of 7:03.33; Katie Barahona 11th in a time of 7:11.12; Amari English 16th in a time of 7:18.87; and Laney English 19th in a time of 7:22.95.
The Panther varsity runners had a good day, finishing third behind Purcell and Marlow. Michael Weston of Marlow was the individual champion in the 43-runner field, finishing the two-mile course in 11:53.98. Jayden Polk of Purcell was second in a time of 12:05.30. Bryce Kader of Lindsay was third in a time of 12:22.31. Huston Holder of Sulphur was fourth in a time of 12:25.22. Erick Suarez of Purcell was fifth in a time of 12:29.55.
Pauls Valley runners were: Rylan Close 9th in a time of 13:11.37; Jorge Quinonez 11th in a time of 13:13.75; Steven Penate 19th in a time of 14:04.17; EJ Dolphay 20th in a time of 14:10.24; Alex Lara 22nd in a time of 14;28.22; Isaac Green 25th in a time of 14:49.65; and Elijah Davis 28th in a time of 15:12.16.
The Junior High Lady Panthers finished as the runner-up on the one-mile course just behind Sulphur.
Heidi Schroeder was the individual champion in the 80-runner field with a time of 6:06.39. Amelia Sanders of Marlow was second in a time of 6:06.54. Gabbi Pettigrew of Sulphur was third, Huntley Hatfield of Sulphur was fourth and Ali Brady of Purcell was fifth.
Other Lady Panthers runners were Hannah White seventh in a time of 7:30; Rielen Whiteninth in a time of 7:37; Savannah Johnson 13th in a time of 7:42; Hensley Jarman 15th in a time of 7:43; Betsy Tucker 16th in a time of 7:48; and Marissa Cooper 17th in a time of 7:50.
The Junior High Panthers finished fourth overall in the one-mile event. In the 43-runner field, Tripp Eck of Purcell was first with a time of 6:06.03. Keaton Seitz of Sulphur was the runner-up in a time of 6:18.80. Andrew Hall of Sulphur was third, Jake Mann of Sulphur fourth and Caleb Horton of Davis fifth.
Pauls Valley runners and their finishes were Rhett Watson 13th in a time of 7:13.78; Sawyer Williamson 14th in a time of 7:14.20; Xzavier Hernandez 22nd in a time of 7:43.45; Levi Grounds 30th in a time of 8:46.34; James Samford 37th in a time of 9:52.30; and Levi Herrod 40th in a time of 10:11.32.
All four varsity and junior high teams will participate in the OBU Invitational at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee on Saturday.
