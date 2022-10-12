The Pauls Valley Panthers and Lady Panthers made the trek to Waurika on Saturday to run in the Eagle Cross Country Meet. This is one of the host sites for regional meets that will be announced later this week.
Despite missing one of their top runners, Keira Readnour, the rest of the Lady Panthers stepped up, finishing second in the 16-team, 162-runner field in Waurika. Pauls Valley finished with a score of 69 only five points behind Byng (64). They have finished first or second in every meet this season.
Kenzi Readnour won her third consecutive meet running a 11:43.67. Isabella Gutierrez was second with a time of 12:07.39. Also finishing in the top 20 was Kimberly Diaz (18th) in a time of 13:22.74 and Ella Miller (19th)13:18.31.
Kadie Miranda (38th) ran a time of 13:58.57 to round out the team scoring. Amari English (40th) finished just behind Miranda with a time of 13:59.28. Katie Barahona finished with a time of 15:06.12.
In a very strong boys field at Waurika, the Panthers finished 11th in the 15-team field that featured 150 runers
Leading the Panthers was Jonah Davis who finished (56th) in a time of 19:24.23 on the 5K course. Collin Billus (71st) ran a tim eof 19:53.25, Elijah Barlow (75th) 19:56.10, Celson Barahona (94th) 20:23.31 and Isaac Green (100th) 20:37.12.
Both Pauls Valley CC teams competed in the Canadian Valley Conference Meet yesterday in Bridge Creek. They will be running Friday in the Elgin Owl Classic.
