Lady Panthers finish third at Vinita Big Dawg Shootout

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers played three good games over the weekend in the Vinita Big Dawg Shootouti in the Big Dawg Shootout in Vinita.
The Lady Panthers only loss in the tournament was a lopsided loss in the semifinals against eventual champ #4 Lincoln Christian. Despite the final score Pauls Valley played tough four quarters against a team that has won all four games of their games by an average of 40-plus points.
The loss pushed the Lady Panthers to the third place game where they rebounded with a 64-58 win over the Claremore Zebras.
Claremore got off to a hot start jumping out to a 10-3 lead. Hannah Raper kept the Lady Panthers in the game with three-3-pointers in the quarter and Jazmin Nunez added another as PV trailed 22-13 after the opening eight minutes.
The two teams matched each other point for point in the second quarter. Kyra McCurtain hit a pair of three pointers for the Lady Panthers as they kept their deficit at nine at the break 32-23.
PV started the second half with a barrage of 3-pointers as McCurtain, Nunez and Raper each hit from long range and the Lady Panther defense stepped up cutting the lead to 42-40 heading into the final 8 minutes.
Pauls Valley continued to shoot the ball well in the fourth quarter scoring 24 points including 10-of-11 from the line 8-of-8 by Nunez. McCurtain and Kylie Idleman both hit 3-pointers in the quarter as they rallied for a six-point win.
Nunez finished with a team high 19 points. McCurtain 15, Raper added 13, Isabella Gutierrez 5, Gracie Ammons 4, Laney Engish 3, Kylie Idleman 3 and Addy Green 2.
Nunez was named to the All-Tournament team.
Pauls Valley was supposed to host rival Purcell on Tusday but sickness cancelled the contest.
