The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers survived a wretched first quarter bouncing back over the final three periods for a 50-27 win over Bridge Creek last week.
Pauls Valley opened the game without a basket over the initial eight minutes. They were able to hit a free throw with 15 seconds left in the quarter to cut the Lady Bobcats lead to 4-1 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Panthers woke up after that. Five quick points, a basket by Isabella Gutierrez and a 3-pointer by Krya McCurtain gave PV a 6-4 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Those five points were part of a 15-9 run that saw the Lady Panthers hit four straight three’s – two by McCurtain and two by Jazmine Nunez.
Seven of Bridge Creek’s nine points were form the free throw line. A basket by K. Hodge with just under three minutes remaining in the half cut the lead to four, the closet the Lady Cats would get the rest of the way out.
The Lady Panthers scored an 8-2 run over the final three minutes of the half opening p a double-digit lead, 23-13.
Kylie Idleman opened the second half with five points as PV’s lead grew to 15 by the end of the third quarter, 34-19.
Pauls Valley had a 9-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter that ended with McCurtain’s fourth 3-pointer of the night and a 46-23 lead and eventually a 50-27 win.
McCurtain led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, four 3-pointers. Nunez finished with 8, Idleman 6, Kadence Newsom 6, Laney English 5, Gutierrez 4, Jaylye Stokes 3, Gracie Ammons 3, Isabella Hicks 2 and Hannah Raper 1.
Hodge led the Lady Bobcats with 9 points. Varela added 5, Powell 5, Kilby 4, Linn 2 and Dawkins 2.
Pauls Valley was at Lexington Tuesday before traveling to Vinita on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Big Dawg Shootout. The Lady Panthers open up play with Jay, Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.
