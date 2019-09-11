The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers find themselves in the middle of the Class 4A-4 district race after a 5-3 win over Bethel Monday at the Wacker Park Fields.
Pauls Valley is tied for third with Seminole with a 3-2 record. They sit behind front runners Tecumseh and Purcell but are ahead of Harrah, Bethel and McGuinness.
Monday's win was big as the season begins to wind down. Carlie Vestle and Jaycee Green combined to give up only two hits in the win. Bethel scored three runs, none earned, in the seven inning game. Vestle had five strikeouts and walked only one. Seven Pauls Valley errors helped lead to three Bethel runs.
Pauls Valley pounded out 10 hits in the game with Abby Rodriguez, Kadence Newsom and Green all collecting two hits each. Trica Hines had the only extra base hit for PV, a double.
The Lady Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the second. Vestle singled with one out and moved to third on Newsom's single. Vestle scored as Mikayla Wilkerson ground out for a 1-0 lead.
Bethel tied the game in the top half of the inning. Walker reached on an error and moved to second on Wade's sacrifice bunt. Pollard's fly ball was dropped in right center as Walker scored tying the game a 1-1.
PV added a run in the bottom half of the third. With one out in the inning Caitlyn Hagood singled. She moved to second as Lana Rodriguez was hit with a pitch. Green singled but C. Hagood was out at home on the play. Vestle then walked to load the bases. Newsom singled scoring L. Rodriguez but Green was out at the plate trying to score as PV took a 2-1 lead.
Wilkerson walked to start the fourth inning for the Lady Panthers. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by A. Rodriguez. Hines doubled scoring Wilkerson. Madilyn Hagood was hit with a pitch and C. Hagood walked to load the bases. L. Rodriguez singled home Hines as PV took a 4-2 lead.
Bethel made a game of it in the sixth. Spurgin reached on an error and moved to third as Meller reached on an error. Spurgin scored as Compton grounded out. Meller scored on Wade's single to cut the lead to 4-3.
Pauls Valley got an insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth. M. Hagood was hit with a pitch in her second straight at bat to start the inning. She moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a ground ball out. With two outs in the inning, Green delivered a hit back up the middle that scored M. Hagood giving PV a 5-3 lead.
Vestle worked the first part of the inning and Green came in to finish up the inning at pitcher for the save. Bethel had a chance to cut into the lead but Gregory was thrown out at the plate trying to score off a wild pitch.
Pauls Valley returned to district action on Tuesday as they traveled to Purcell to face the Lady Dragons. PV will be at Lindsay on Thursday and will be in the Sulphur Festival on Friday.
