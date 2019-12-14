Lady Panthers get into win column

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers got into the win column this week in their only outing as they knocked off Bridge Creek 53-39.
The game was tight early on with neither team wanting to take control. Pauls Valley pulled away a little in the second quarter opening up a 22-16 half time lead.
The Lady Bobcats started the second half with five straight points cutting the lead to a point midway through the quarter. That would be as close as the game would get. Pauls Valley scored an 11-1 run to end the quarter as five different girls scored for a 33-22 lead.
Pauls Valley extended the run into the fourth quarter stretching the run to 20-3 as the lead swelled to 18. In all, Davenport had 8 points in the run and Madison Delaplain added 5.
Bridge Creek made a push late in the fourth cutting the lead to 12. PV scored four straight in the final minute and the Lady Bobcats in a bucket late cutting the final to 14.
Davenport led the way with 18 points. Jasmine Nunez added 8, Chesney Dudley 6, Delaplain 5, Anna Herd 5, Harlee Jones 5, Abby Rodriguez 2, Emerald Veales 2 and Sebrina Harper 2.
Pauls Valley has two big games this week as they host Marlow on Tuesday and travel to Purcell on Thursday.
