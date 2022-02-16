The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers stayed within striking distance of the No. 8 Silo Rebel for just over three quarters. Trailing by seven with five minutes left in the game, Pauls Valley couldn’t find and answer for the Silo offense and the Rebels ran off an 18-6 run to finish the game with a 67-49 win.
Jazmin Nunez played a great game and helped keep Pauls Valley in the game with a game-high 21 points. Silo countered with Tiani Ellison who finished with 20 points and McKnight added 17 including 10 in the fourth quarter.
Pauls Valley played extremely well in the first six minutes against the Rebels. Nunez had 8 of her teams 11 points as they opened up an 11-9 lead. Silo finished off the quarter with 7 straight points for a 16-11 lead.
Kyra McCurtain scored five points to open up the second quarter for the Lady Panthers and Nunez’ 3-pointer cut the Silo lead to 20-19, three minutes into the quarter. That would be as close as PV would get.
Ellison sparked a late Rebel run with six points turning their one-point lead into a nine-point lead at the break.
Hannah Mitchell opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers that cut the lead to six. Nunez hit a trifecta late in the quarter that cut the lead to six once again, 41-35, but a late runner by Ellison pushed the lead back out to eight heading into the final quarter.
Pauls Valley was able to trim the lead to seven with five minutes remaining. McKnight scored 10 of her teams final 18 points to help lift the Rebels to a 67-49 win.
McCurtain was the only other Lady Panther in double figures finishing with 11. Isabella Gutierrez added 5, Mitchell 5, Kadence Newsom 4, Sebriana Harper 2 and Maryssa Noel 1.
Two other players scored in double figures for Silo with Shaylin Midgley and Alana Bell both chipping in 10.
Pauls Valley will be at Madill on Friday to face the Wildcats in a district championship. Tip time is at 6:30 p.m.
