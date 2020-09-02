Lady Panthers hold off Bethel

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers won fourth game in a row and their second district game holding off the Bethel Wildcats for an 11-7 win.
Senior Elly Cleveland was honored on senior night as Pauls Valley moved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play.
Pauls Valley scored runs in each of the first four inning to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Bethel rallied with five runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth trimming the lead to 7-6. The Lady Panthers sent 10 ladies to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning scoring four runs and regaining control of the game.
Bethel scored a run in the seventh and had the bases loaded but Carlie Vestle came in to relieve Jaycee Green on the mound. Vestle got out of the inning with only the one run scoring and she struck out the final out for an 11-7 win.
Green pitched six strong innings giving up seven runs, none earned, on six hits to pick up the win. She didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. She had seven strikeouts, three base on balls and two hit batters.
Vestle gave up no runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in getting the save.
Green led the 11 hit offensive attack going 3-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Kennedi Rambo had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Kadence Newsom had a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Cleveland, Madilyn Hagood, Jaylee Stokes and Lana Rodriguez each had hits.
Vestle got Pauls Valley on the board in the first inning. She walked, stole second and third and scored on a two-out Bethel error on M. Hagood's ground ball.
In the second, Stokes and Rodriguez were both hit by pitches to lead off the inning. Rambo's one-out single loaded the bases. Stokes and Rodriguez scored on Newsom's double for a 3-0 lead.
PV added a single run in the third as Green led off the inning with a single. Maison Sissney sacrificed courtesy runner Mallory Sager over to second with a bunt. Sage then stole third and scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 lead.
A three-run fourth put the Lady Panthers up 7-0 Rambo singled to start the rally. She stole second and third and scored on a fielder's choice hit by Newsom. M. Hagood walked and she and Newsom advanced into scoring position. Green's double scored two runs as PV grabbed a big lead.
The wheels came off for the Lady Panthers in the fifth. Bethel scored five runs off three hits, two hit batters and a walk cutting the lead to 7-5.
Bethel added a run in the sixth off a base on balls and then an error.
PV put the game away in the sixth as they batted around. Vestle reached on an error to start the inning and moved to second as Newsom reached on an error. M. Hagood's bunt single loaded the bases for Green.
With the infield in, Green hit a hard shot up the line that was snagged by the third baseman. Bethel got Newsom out at third but Vestle scored.
Sissney then reached to load the bases. Stokes singled home M. Hagood Rodriguez singled home Green for a 10-6 lead. Rambo's single that scored Stokes finished off the inning with PV on top 11-6.
Bethel added a run in the seventh but left the bases loaded as PV won their second district game.
Pauls Valley was back in district action on Tuesday as they played a double header in Bishop McGuinness.
