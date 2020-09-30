The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers picked up a huge win Monday knocking off the No. 4 team in Class B Moss, 2-0.
Jaycee Green went the distance for PV in the circle. She gave up only two hits in the game a first inning single and a sixth inning single. She struck out 5 and walked only 1 in the game. She also got the backing of her defense as they committed only one error.
Pauls Valley scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Carlie Vestle started the rally with a walk.
Kennedi Rambo singled moving Vestle to second. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a double steal. Green then delivered a base hit back up the middle scoring both runs for a 2-0 lead.
Pauls Valley had runners on base in every inning but was only able to get the two runs across.
Puals Valley had five hits in the game by five different players. Rambo, Green, Caitlyn Hagood, Laney English and Lana Rodriguez each had singles.
The Lady Panthers played two important district games on Tuesday as they hosted Purcell and Seminole. PV will finish out the regular season with a home game with Ardmore on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.