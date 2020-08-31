The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had a crazy start to three days of softball.
On Thursday, Pauls Valley was celebrating what they thought was a victory over a tough Byng squad, but the last out of the game was ruled safe at first on a "dropped third strike," and the game continued. On the very next pitch, Byng's Hannah Boyd stroked a pitch to the gap in left center scoring three runs and giving the Lady Pirates a 9-8 win.
Pauls Valley had jumped out to a 4-0 lead with single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Kennedi Rambo scored after walking in the first, Vestle walked and scored on Rambo's triple in the third, Jaylee Stokes was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error in the fourth and Kadence Newsom singles and scores on a ground out by Elly Cleveland in the fifth for a 4-0 lead.
Byng exploded for four runs in the fifth to tie the game. The rally was highlighted by Trenity Miller's two run shot.
Pauls Valley regained the lead with two more runs in the sixth and took an 8-4 lead into the seventh with two more runs. Madilyn Hagood got things going for PV in the sixth as she was hit with a pitch. With two outs Rambo singles and both runners advance into scoring position on a double steal. Byng intentionally walked Newsom to load the bases for Jaycee Green. Green delivered with a single scoring M. Hagood and Rambo.
In the top of the seventh, Stokes started the inning with a single. With two outs M. Hagood singled bring Vestle to the plate. Vestle got ahold of a pitch but just missed a home run as it hit the top of the fence as Stokes and M. Hagood scored for an 8-4 lead.
Byng responded in the bottom half of the seventh. Byng started off the inning with a JoeLee Williams single and she score on Kennedy Large's triple. T.Miller then walked and Britney Brooks-Teel hit a sac fly to left scoring Large.
Miller took second on an infield hit by Alexa Thompson but was out on a close play at third when Karissa Shigrounde hit into a fielders choice.
That's when things got crazy. Jaycee Green got Alona Cooper to swing a strike three on a ball in the dirt. Cooper headed to the dug out as PV players started celebrating. The Byng coaches and players got Cooper to run to first. After a discussion by the umpires, they ruled at that Cooper was safe at first.
Boyd then delivered a hit that that cleared the bases and gave the Pirates the win.
Newsom led the offense going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Rambo had two hits, one a triple, and two runs scored. Green had two hits and two RBIs and Madilyn Hagood had two hits. Vestle had a double and two RBIs.
Lady Panthers win three straight in Plainview Tournament
Pauls Valley lost the opening game in the Plainview Tournament but bounced back with three straight wins.
The host school defeated Pauls Valley 6-2 Friday. The game was tight early on after Lana Rodriguez scored on an error. A 5-run fourth by the Indians blew open the game.
PV added a run in the fourth to tighten up the game as Newsom stole home.
Neither team scored late as Plainview held on in a 6-2 win.
The Pauls Valley offense struggled against the Plainview pitcher as they didn't get a hit. Vestle pitched a good game but couldn't get any backing defensively (6 errors). She gave up six runs, none earned, on five hits. She struck out 3 and walked only 1.
Pauls Valley finished up Friday night with a late game. In a pitcher's dual, the Lady Panthers outlasted Valliant 3-1.
Green pitched a complete game going 5 innings giving up an unearned run on two hits while striking out 2.
Singles by Vestle and Sissney were the only Lady Panther hits.
Pauls Valley took the lead in the bottom of the second. Caitlyn Hagood walked to start the inning. Hagood stole second and moved to third on Sissney ground out. With two outs, Rodriguez reached on an errors scoring Hagood for a 1-0 lead.
PV added two more runs in the third inning. Rambo walked to start the inning and moved around to third on Vestle's single. Newsom hit into a fielder's choice at third. Newsom and Vestle stole second and third to put runners in scoring position. C. Hagood walked to load the bases. With two outs, Sissney singled to right scoring Vestle and Newsom.
Green gave up a single run in the fourth but none in the fifth as PV started their win streak with a 3-1 win.
Green gave up a run on two hits and had two strikeouts.
On a hot Saturday, the Lady Panthers defeated Healdton 2-1 in a low scoring game.
Pauls Valley got started quickly with a run in the bottom of the first. Rambo singled to start the game and Newsom followed with a one-out triple scoring Rambo.
Healdton tied the game in the fourth with three straight singles. PV got out of the inning with a popup and two straight Green strikeouts.
PV added a run in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Sissney walked to start the inning and Stokes followed with a single. Both players advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Sissney scored on a wild pitch to end the game.
In the Lady Panthers final game of the day, PV defeated Durant JV 5-3. PV opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.
Rambo reached on an error and advanced to second on a passed ball. With one out, Vestle doubles to center scoring Rambo. With two outs, Vestle steals third and scores on Sissney's single.
Durant took the lead in the top of the third inning. Durant loaded the bases and with two outs, the Lions scored three runs off a pair of singles.
PV tied the game back up at 3-3. Vestle double to start the inning and advanced to third on a ground out by Green. Vestle scored on Sissney's ground out tying the game at three.
Stokes doubled to start the fourth. Caldwell came in to run for Stokes. Caldwell took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball
M. Hagood then walked. She stole second and third and scored on a passed ball as the game ended.
Vestle led the offense with two doubles and two runs scored. Stokes added a double and Rambo and Sissney added singles.
Caldwell pitched four innings giving up three runs, all earned, on four hits. She struck out two and walked one to earn her first varsity victory.
Pauls Valley moves to 4-3 on the season and is 1-1 in district play. They return to district action on Monday as they host Bethel for senior night. Senior Elly Cleveland will be honored on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.