The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers opened the 2021 season with a win, but fell short in a weather canceling second game against Madill last week.
The Lady Panthers combined for 20 hits in the two games and 15 runs. Four different Lady Panthers, Madelyn Hagood, Maison Sissney, Kadence Newsom and Isabella Hicks had four hits each. The biggest hit of the night was a two-run shot by Jaycee Green in the opener that gave PV a 5-4 lead. They went on to win the opener 8-5 but dropped the second game 7-6 in a game called after the fifth inning because of lightening.
In the opener, Madill scored three quick runs in the opening frame before the Lady Panthers got settled in. Pauls Valley rallied with a run in the bottom half of the inning as Sisney doubled and scored on an error.
Madill got the run back in the top of the second but the Lady Panthers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second. Madelyn Hagood tripled with one out and scored on Kenndi Rambo's two-out single.
The Lady Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the third as Sissney singled and Green followed with bomb over the left field fence.
Madill tied the game at five with a run in the top of the fourth inning. PV took the lead for good as Rambo singled to start the sixth and scored on Sisney's double. Sissney scored on an error giving PV a 7-5 lead.
PV added an insurance run in the sixth as Hicks singled and moved around the bases scoring on a Rambo single for an 8-5 win.
Sisney led the offense going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Newsom, Rambo, Hicks and M. Hagood each had two hits. M. Hagood had a double and a triple in her hits.
Green pitched a complete game giving up five runs, two earned, on six hits. She struck out seven and walked two.
In game two, Pauls Valley was the visitor on the scoreboard and exploded for four runs in the top of the first inning. M. Hagood started the game with a single and later scored on Newsom's one-out single. J. Green then reached on an error. Rambo walked to load the bases. Hicks singled scoring Newsom. C. Hagood was hit with a pitch scoring Green and Rodriguez hit a sac fly to left scoring Rambo for a 4-0 lead.
Madill got a run back in the bottom of the first.
M. Hagood doubled to start the second and scored on Sisney's third extra base hit of the night a double.
The wheels came off for Pauls Valley in the bottom half of the second. Madill sent 10 batters to the plate scoring five runs in grabbing a 6-5 lead.
Pauls Valley tied the game a six in the fifth as Newsom tripled and scored on a sac fly by J. Green. Pauls Valley left runners at second and third after tying the score at 6-6.
Madill pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. PV got out of a bases loaded jam to end the inning but the umpires called game because of lightening and Madill left with a 7-6 win.
M. Hagood had two hit in the game to lead the Lady Panthers including her third extra base hit of the series. Newsom and Hicks both had two hits in the game.
Jaycee Green started the game in the circle but was pulled after injuring her foot beating out a throw at first. She gave up two run on two hits. She struck out one and walked three.
Hicks came in to relieve J. Green and she gave up five runs on no hits while walking six batters. Addy Green finished up the game with two innings of work. She didn't allow a run on two hits. She struck out three and walked five.
Pauls Valley's game last night with Sulphur was cancelled because of rain. They will be back in action Thursday in the Murray County Bash being played at Sulphur and Davis. Games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
