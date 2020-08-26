The Lady Panthers had to wait two weeks before stepping on the softball diamond because of a COVID-19 positive test at the school.
“It felt good to get back on the field but it was also a little nerve-racking,” Pauls Valley head coach Macey Hatfield said. “We missed a week and a half of practice and games but we trusted our girls to keep working while we were off.”
Pauls Valley looked like they were 10 games behind the rest of the teams in the district 4A-4 at the start of the game. In the end, the wait was worth it as the Lady Panthers rallied for a 4-2 win over the Seminole Chieftains Monday in PV's home opener.
“I think we got off to a rough start but finished pretty well,” catcher Kadence Newsom said.
Carlie Vestle started the 2020 season with a huge win from the circle.
Vestle went six strong inning giving up 2 runs on 5 hits. She struck out 8 in the game while walking 1 and hitting 1 batter.
Jaycee Green got the save pitching the seventh. She didn't give up any runs or any hits but allowed one base runner via a walk.
Four different Lady Panthers had multiple hits in the game with Vestle going 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI's.
Newsom went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Madilyn Hagood was 2-for-3 with a double and Kennedi Rambo was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Green had a hit and an RBI and Maison Sissney had a hit. Lana Rodriguez scored the other run after reaching on an error.
Sienna Deathridge and Reese Street both had two hits to lead the Seminole offense and Holli Ladd added a hit.
Deathridge took the loss allowing 3 runs on 6 hits in five innings of work. Hailey Kotchauar and Kaylyn Gotner both pitched an inning in relief.
Kaylyn Gotner got the game started for Seminole with a walk. She moved to second on a ground out and scored on a Sienna Deathridge single.
Seminole went up 2-0 in the top of the third when Reese Street singled and scored on Deathridge's double.
Newsom started off the bottom of the fourth with a double off the wall in left-center. She scored on Green's single but Green was out at second trying to stretch the hit into a double. M. Hagood then doubled to right but was out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
A lead off single by Rambo in their fifth started a 3-run rally. Rodriguez reached on an error as both runners advanced 60 feet.
A double steal put both runners in scoring position for the top of the Lady Panthers' order. Vestle delivered from her leadoff spot with a triple over the head of the right fielder that scored two runs. With two outs, Newsom doubled scoring Vestle for a 4-2 lead.
Vestle worked out of a jam in the top of the sixth. Deathridge reached on an error to start the inning and moved around to third on Street's double. Vestle ended the inning with three straight strikeouts.
Green finished up the game for the Lady Panthers in the circle retiring three of the four batters she faced for the save.
“It was good to go out and get that first win,” Hatfield said.
Pauls Valley moves to 1-0 on the season and 1-0 in district 4A-4 play. Seminole falls to 8-6 on the season and 2-2 in district play.
Side Note: Great Catches
There were four highlight catches in the game Monday, two by each team.
For Seminole, pitcher Sienna Deathridge caught a screamer off the bat of Kadence Newsom to end the first inning. Centerfielder, Kai Hyn Mathews made a diving catch to rob Jaycee Green of a hit in the second inning.
Madilyn Hagood made a running diving catch with her back to the play behind second base for the Lady Panthers. M. Hagood was also involved in a play to end the game. She was drifting back into left field to make a catch on a blooper. She had to reach up over her head and when she did the ball bounced out of her glove. Left fielder Elly Cleveland came swooping in and made the catch off the ricochet to get the out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.