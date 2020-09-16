The Pauls Valley varsity and junior high cross counrty teams competed in the East Central University Tiger Chase at the Pontotoc County Technology Center in Ada last week.
The Lady Panther squads both placed in the Top 5 with the varsity girls finishing fourth and the JH girls finishing third.
The varsity Lady Panthers ran against a very tough field. Prerenial power Plainview won the event ahead of Byng and Madill. Plainview finished with 26 points, Byng with 52, Madill 59 and Pauls Valley 108.
Isabel Sanchez of Madill was the overall winner with a time of 6:37.58.
Kaylee Clark was the top finisher for the Lady Panthers finishing 11th in a time of 7:04.30. Rhylee Tucker was 16th with a time of 7:16.52. Kimberly Diaz was 25th with a time of 7:45.91. Harlee Jones was 26th with a time of 7:46.23. Julie Balcerak was 30 with a time of 7:59.52.
Other Lady Panthers runners were Kadie Miranda with a time of 8:13.73, Emma Long 8:36.28 and Kimberly Nunez with a time of 9:16.36.
In a tight race in the junior high girls division, Plainview edged out Madill and Pauls Valley for the title. Plainvew finished with 45 points and Madill and Pauls Valley both had 46 points.
Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour and Isabella Gutierrez finished second, third and fourth respectively to lead the Lady Panthers. Allyson Webb of Madill was the overall winner with a time of 6:03.07.
Keira had a time of 6:16.64 and Kenzi finished with a time of 6:16.76. Gutierrez had a time of 6:34.01.
Jakyriah Fields finished 18th in a time of 7:25.54. Katie Barahona was 22nd with a time of 7:35.23. Isbella Hicks was 28th with a time of 7:47.39. Ellason Rennie was 29th with a time of 7:48.24.
On the boys sides, Collin Billus finished 32nd in a time of 4:13.27 for the highest place finisher for the varsity boys. Celson Barahona had a time of 4:18.44, Elijah Barlow 4:44.06 and Logan Stanley 5:00.24.
On the junior high side, LaBryant Prince finished in the top 10 at 10th with a time of 6:50.32. E.J. Dolphay finished 24th with a time of 7:16.26. Isaac Green had a time of 8:31.60 and Jose Ramirez had a time of 9:01.63.
The varsity and junior high Lady Panthers and Panthers will be running at the Anadarko Invitational on Friday at the Caddo County Fairgrouds.
