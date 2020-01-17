The Pauls Valley Panthers got off to a great start in Friday's rivalry game with Lindsay. PV had to hold off a Leopardette charge but rallied in the second half for a 46-35 win.
Pauls Valley built a 10-point lead over the first four minutes of the quarter behind five points from Chesney Dudley and four from Katlyn Davenport. Over the final four minutes of the quarter Lindsay came to life with a 10-2 run cutting the lead to 16-14 at the end of the quarter behind five points from Teddie Hooker.
The second quarter was extremely slow with only 12 points being scored between the two teams. Lindsay had a chance to grab the lead early in the quarter but missed five straight free throws.
Pauls Valley took a 21-15 lead with a minute to go in the half on a Davenport free throw. Lindsay finished the first half with six points in the final minute tying the game at 21. Tara Stelzig, Makenna Russell and Hope Fletcher each had two points in the late run.
Lindsay took their first lead of the game early in the second half and held the lead on two different occasions, 23-21 and 25-24.
Pauls Valley tied the game at 25 and then rattled off 10-1 run over the final five minutes of the quarter for a 35-26 lead. Anna Herd came up big in the run with 5 points and a late 3-pointer by Jazmin Nunez pushed the lead to nine.
The Lady Panthers continued to pull away in the fourth quarter building a double-digit lead on a Nunez 3-pointer. Herd and Sebriana Harper had big buckets late to help the Lady Panthers to their sixth conference win of the year and a 46-35 win.
Davenport led the way for Pauls Valley with 11 points. Nunez added 9, Herd and Harper 8 each, Dudley 6 and Harlee Jones 4.
Lindsay was led by Fletcher who had 15 points. Hooker and Kat Stevens had 5 each, Russell and Kaylee Marcum 4 each and Stelzig 2.
Both teams struggled from the line with Lindsay going 4-of-12 and PV hitting 6-of-16.
Pauls Valley will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Lexington to avenge their only conference loss.
