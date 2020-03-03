A 5-for-17 night from the free throw line and missed opportunities in the paint cost the Pauls Valley Valley Lady Panthers in a regional consolation final against Tecumseh Saturday losing a 38-36 battle.
The loss ends the Lady Panthers run in Class 4A as the finish with a 16 wins and 10 losses.
In a slow and deliberate first quarter, neither team got rolling offensively. After the opening eight minutes the game was tied a 5-5.
Tecumseh got on a roll to start the second quarter with a 10-2 run and finished the quarter with a 15-5 run in opening up a 20-10 lead.
The Lady Panthers finally got going in the second half. Trailing 26-15, the Lady Panthers went on a 10-0 run over the final 3 minutes to cut the lead to one. Davenport had 8 points in the run with a pair of 3-pointers.
Chesney Dudley hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28-28, the first tie since 5-5. That would be the last tie of the game as Tecumseh went on a 6-1 to open up a two possession lead. A 3-pointer by Nunez cut the lead to two with just over a minute remaining.
A free throw by Emerald Veales cut the lead to a point with 37 seconds remaining. Tecumseh hit four straight free throws over the next 20 seconds for a five point lead. Dudley finished off the Lady Panthers season with a 3-pointer at the buzzer cutting the final margin to two.
Senior Katlyn Davenport finished with 16 points. Chesney Dudley added 9, Jazmin Nunez 6, Anna Herd 4, Emerald Veales 2 and Madison Delaplain 1.
Warded led all scorers with 17 points for Tecumseh. Evans added 9, Gilly 6, LaFrance 4 and Manson 2.
