The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had a great showing at the Choctaw Jacket Run over the weekend finishing second behind Yukon and ahead of Choctaw, Nolbe and Carl Albert.
The Lady Panthers had three runners finish in the top 10 in the 72 girl 10-team field.
Kenzi Readour had a runner-up finish with a time of 20:15.39 behind Yukon's Harper Barlow who finished in 20:06.01.
Isabella Gutierrez was third with a time of 20:50.06 and Keira Readnour was sixth in a time of 21:48.26.
Rounding out the Lady Panther runners was Ella Miller 29th with a time of 23:48.78 and Kadie Miranda 31st with a 23:57.32. Amari English finished in a time of 26:03.82 and Katie Barahona ran a 27:32.45.
The Panthers had a good showing against the large schools finishing 10th overall. Of the 80-plus runners PV finished in the middle of the pack.
Jonah Davis had the best finish for PV with a time of 21:24.15. Collin Billus was next with a time of 21:34.15 followed by Elijah Barlow 21:51.22, Celson Barahona 21:54.26, Isaac Green 24:25.26 and Steven Penate 24:45.12.
Pauls Valley will run again next Tuesday in Velma-Alma.
