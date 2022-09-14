The Pauls Valley varsity Lady Panthers finished second in a huge meet at Shawnee in the OBU Invitational at Gordon Cooper Technology Center.
Sophomore runners Kenzi Readnour 12:06.03, Isabella Gutierrez 12:16.81 and Keira Readnour 12:43.33 finished second, third and seventh overall to lead the PV to the second place finish behind Regent Prep.
The JH Lady Panthers finished fourth behind a seventh place finish by Landry Terry 9:38.92 and a ninth place finish by sixth grader Heidi Schroeder 9:41.14.
Here are the Pauls Valley results
JH Girls: Team- 146 Runners, 16 schools
1st - Regent Prep 56; 2nd - Metro Christian 72; 3rd - Bethany 97; 4th - Pauls Valley 131.
Landry Terry-8th, Heidi Schroeder-10th, Blakely Shelton-32nd, Hannah White-45th, Lizbeth Ramirez-50th, Savannah Johnson-52nd, Betsy Tucker-68th, Lilly Tucker-72nd, Hailey Gibbons-120th, Belen Dominguez-131st
JH Boys: 188 runners, 21 schools
1st - Regent Prep 74; 2nd - Bridge Creek 98; 3rd - OCS 102; 4th - Bethany 109; 14th Pauls Valley 377
Alex Lara-41st, Harrison Taylor-59th, Brody Scott-121st, Max Carson-131st, Kiree Nunez-149th, Ethan Ling-153rd, Landon Wood-170th, Johnathan May-187th
HS Girls: 149 runners, 18 schools
1st - Regent Prep 48; 2nd Pauls Valley 65; 3rd - Kiefer 100; 4th - Bethel 101
Kenzi Readnour-2nd, Isabella Gutierrez-3rd, Keira Readnour-8th, Kimberly Diaz-27th, Amari English-36th, Ella Miller-45th, Kadie Miranda-46th, Katie Barahona-65th
HS Boys: 179 runners, 23 schools
1st - Bethany 84; 2nd - OKC Knights 111; 3rd - Regent Prep 114; 4th - Bridge Creek 120; 16th - Pauls Valley 387.
Collin Billus-72nd, Elijah Barlow-81st, Jonah Davis-86th, Isaac Green-93rd, Steven Penate-95th, Jorge Quinonez-110th, Celson Barahona-127th
