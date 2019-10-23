Lady Panthers second at Regionals

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers claimed a regional runner up finish at the Class 4A Cross Country Regional meet on Saturday in Waurika.
The Lady Panthers finished second in the 12-team regional with 64 points. Madill claimed the title with 55 points and Cache finished third with 90.
Pauls Valley had four girls place in the top 15 and their fifth finished 28thout of 71 girls.
Kaitlyn Davenport finished 5th for the Lady Panthers in a time of 12:48.13. Giselle Silva was 8thin a time of 12:57.14. Kaylee Clark was 9th with a time of 13:05.94.
Rhylee Tucker was 14th with a time of 13:10.21. Harlee Jones was 28th with a time of 13:54.74. Kinlee McCurtain finished in 30th place with a time of 14:04.13 and Kimberly Diaz was 44th with a 14:38.69.
The Panthers finished 9th as a team and had two runners qualify for state at Saturday's regional meet in Waruika. Both Ben Dobbins and Michael Billus qualified for state.
Dobbins finished 15th overall in a time of 18:14.58. Billus was 26th overall with a time of 19:02.52.
Celson Barahona ran a time of 20:40.12, Donovan Bolte ran a 21:29.36, Chris Morillon a 22:41.73, Collin Billus a 22:53.77, and Logan Stanley a 24:03.17.
They state qualifiers will be running at State on Saturday in Shawnee at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center. The Lady Panthers will run at 9:00 a.m. while the Panthers will run at 9:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.