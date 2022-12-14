Lady Panthers second at state

The Pauls Valley Lady Panther Pom Squad finished off their fall schedule at the State Competition in Tulsa on Saturday. Pom has worked hard throughout the fall on their routine which was choreographed by Panther Pom Alumni Kylie Butts. Their hours of hard work paid off as the Panther Pom Squad placed second at the event.
The Panther Pom Squad is made up of Zoely Stephens, Tabitha Watson, Brenna Thompson, Leah Nation, Kim Diaz, Serenidie Smith, Rihanna Ocampo, Natalie Arroyo, Makayla French, Maggie Warren, Lily Frazier, Aubrey Solis, Amari English, Abby Dalla Rosa, and Aatma Patel. They are coached by Devyn Butts.
