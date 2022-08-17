Lady Panthers start season 1-2

After opening the season with a huge district win, the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers ran into a buzzsaw in the defending state champion Lone Grove in district play.
Monday, the Lady Panthers rallied in the top of the sixth inning with two runs cutting the Longhorn lead to 7-2. Lone Grove ended the game in the bottom half of the inning with five runs for a 12-2 run-rule win.
Pauls Valley had six hits in the game three off Lone Grove starter Emma Wilson and three more off reliever Kadence Lampkin which led to two runs.
Kenndi Rambo and Caitlyn Hagood led the offense with two hits each. Addy Green and Madelyn Hagood each had singles.
Trailing 7-0 going into the sixth, A. Green led off the inning with a single. She stole second and scored on Rambo’s single. Rambo stole second and scored on C. Hagood’s single cutting the LG lead to 7-2.
Isabella Hicks went the distance for Pauls Valley giving up 12 runs (8 earned) on 11 hits.
Lexi Meadows led the Longhorns at the plate with a 3-for-3 night with two runs and two RBIs. #22 was the only other player with multiple hits finishing 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Lone Grove at Pauls Valley
Kadence Lampkin pitched a gem in Pauls Valley for the Longhorns as she no-hit PV in a 15-1 win. Lampkin threw 54 pitches in the game with five strikeouts and two errors.
After spotting LG two runs in the opening inning, Pauls Valley bounced back with a single run in the bottom half of the inning. A. Green walked for PV and stole second. She moved to third on a passed ball and scored on and error off the bat of M. Hagood. M. Hagood advanced around the base but was stranded at third.
That would be the only time PV had a runner in scoring position. Lampkin retired 12 batters in a row after A. Green and M. Hagood reached to start the game.
Lone Grove blew open the game in the second inning sending 10 batters to the plate scoring seven runs. The Horns scored five more runs in the fourth and left the bases loaded in opening up a 15-1 lead for the win.
Jordan Ramsay and Marklee McMurtrey led the Lone Grove offense with three hits apiece.
Jaycee Green pitched three inning for the Lady Panthers giving up 14 runs (6 earned) on 9 hits. Madison Caldwell got the final three outs giving up a run on four hits.
Pauls Valley at Madill
The Lady Panthers opened up the season last Tuesday with a 23-1 district win over Madill.
PV’s 9-run second inning was all they needed in the win. A. Green and Kadence Newsom both had three hits in the game with Newsom driving in five runs.
The Lady Panthers had 15 hits in the game by eight different players. Each of the starters scored at least one run of Pauls Valley. Madi Caldwell and K. Rambo each drove in three runs.
Isabelle Hicks picked up the win with three strong innings in the circle. She allowed one run on three hits.
Pauls Valley continued with district play last night at Sulphur. They will open up the Stratford Tournament on Thursday with pool play games with Seminole and Thackerville at 4:00 and 5:30 p.m. respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.