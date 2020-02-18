It took the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers about 4 minutes to get going in Monday's game with rival Lindsay. Once they finally got started they never looked back.
A 22-2 run over an nine minute stretch in the first and second quarter blew open the game as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 58-29 win over the Leopardettes.
Ten different Lady Panthers got into the scoring column including three of the five senior starters. Junior Chesney Dudley led the way with 12 points. Jazmin Nunez added 11, Katlyn Davenport 9, Sebriana Harper 6, Harlee Jones 6, Jade Potts 4, Emerald Veales 3, Kathryn Chronister 3, Anna Herd 3 and Madison Delaplain 1.
Kat Stevens opened the scoring with a 3-pointer for the Leopardettes 90 seconds into the game. Davenport finally got PV on the board at the five minute mark of the quarter with a runner in the lane. Over the next five minutes Pauls Valley would rattle off 10 straight points for a 12-3 lead. Harlee Jones scored four points to lead the charge.
Dudley opened the second quarter with a short jumper extending the run to 12-0. Hope Fletcher stopped the run with a layup early in the second for Lindsay.
Pauls Valley would get going again with eight straight points including back-to-back 3-pointers by Nunez and Emerald Veales for a 22-5 lead at the midway point in the quarter.
Those two 3-pointers would be a part of six 3-pointers in the quarter as PV connected on four straight possession late in the half for a 36-13 lead. Anna Herd, Sebriana Harper, Dudley and Nunez all all three in the final three minutes.
Fletcher finished with six points in the quarter to lead the Leopardettes.
Building off the 14-4 run at the end of the half, the Lady Panthers extended the run to 24-4 and a 42-13 lead. Davenport and Kathryn Chronister hit 3-pointers to end the run pushing the number of Lady Panthers to hit a three to seven.
Jacie Allison got the run stopped at the three-minute mark with a pair of free throws that led to six straight points by the Leopardettes. Davenport finished out the quarter for Pauls Valley with a pair of baskets as the lead grew to 50-19.
Pauls Valley pushed their lead to 35 points in the fourth quarter after back-to-back baskets by Jade Potts. Allison had four points in the final minutes as the Leopardettes cut the final margin to 58-29.
Allison finished with 9 points to lead the Leopardettes. Fletcher added 6, Stevens 5, Kamryn Perry 4, Kaylee Marcum 3 and Aiden Stephen 2.
Pauls Valley now enters district play as they will travel to Newcastle on Saturday to face the No. 10 Racers. Lindsay hosts No. 8 Comanche in district action on Friday.
