The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers stayed alive in the Class 4A playoffs as they held off Madill for a 46-29 win in a regional consolation game in Newcastle Thursday.
Chensey Dudley scored a game high 14 points 10 of those in the second half to lead the Lady Panthers. Katlyn Davenport added 10, Jazmin Nunez 7, Emerald Veales 5, Harlee Jones 4, Anna Herd 2 and Sebriana Harper 1.
After falling behind 2-0, Pauls Valley went on a 9-0 run and never trailed again. The Lady Panthers built a 10-point lead and led by 11 at the break, 23-12. Pauls Valley kept a double digit lead in the second half and put the game away late for the 17-point win.
The Lady Panthers will play Poteau at North Rock Creek at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The winner advances while the loser is done for the season.
