Oklahoma Baptist University hosted a cross country state preview at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee on Thursday. Junior High and varsity schools from all over the state in each class participated in the day long event.
The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers had a good showing finishing third in the 4A division out of 21 schools. Kaitlyn Davenport finished 14th out of the 204 runners with a time of 13:01.62. Giselle Silva was 17th with a time of 13:11.31. Ryhlee Tucker was 29th with a time of 13:31.91. Kaylee Clark was 33rd with a time of 13:36.31. Harlee Jones was 62nd with a time of 14:20.
Kimberly Diaz was 78th with a time of 14:38.56. Kadie Miranda was 80th with a time of 14:40.62. Kinlee McCurtain was 85 with a time of 14:48.34. Kimberly Nunez finished with a time of 17:42.41. Kathryn Chronister finished with a time of 18:21.44.
The Panthers finished 17th out of 23 schools at the event that featured 259 runners. Michael Billus had the highest finish for the Panthers finishing 63 with a time of 19:19.75. Celson Barahona was 72nd with a time of 19:22.84. Corbin Davis was 127th with a time of 20:49.09. Donovan Bolte was 134th with a tie of 20:56.81. Chris Morillon was 142nd with a time of 21:18.03. Collin Billus finished with a time of 22:51.84. Logan Stanley finished with at time of 23:36.
