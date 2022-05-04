Lady Panthers third at Regional Meet

The string of first place finishes in track meets came to an end at the regional meet for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers over the weekend.
The Lady Panthers finished third in the meet with 123 points just behind tradition rich Plainview and Cache. Pauls Valley had eight girls qualify in individual events and qualified three of the four relay teams.
Here are the regional results (SQ are those that qualified for state):
400 M Dash- Isabella Gutierrez: 2nd, 1:01.16 (SQ), Kaitlin Peters: 6th, 1:04.70
800 M Run- Isabella Gutierrez: 1st, 2:20.60 (SQ)
1600 M Run- Keira Readnour: 2nd, 5:43.83 (SQ)
3200 M Run- Keira Readnour: 1st, 12:23.43 (SQ), Kenzi Readnour: 3rd, 12:39.78 (SQ)
300 M Hurdles- Kaylee Clark: 2nd, 49.07 (SQ), Isabelle Hicks: 5th, 53.53
800 M Relay- 3rd, 1:49.27 (SQ)
Madison Brewer, Kaylee Clark, Kaitlin Peters, Addyson Green
1600 M Relay- 3rd, 4:10.69 (SQ)
Addyson Green, Kaylee Clark, Kaitlin Peters, Isabella Gutierrez
3200 M Relay- 2nd, 10:12.17 (SQ)
Kaylee Clark, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Isabella Gutierrez
Pole Vault- Kaitlin Peters: 3rd, 9’0 (SQ)
Shot Put- Hannah Mitchell: 2nd, 33’3 ¼” (SQ)
Discus- Kadence Newsom: 2nd, 102’01” (SQ), Sebriana Harper: 3rd, 101’08” (SQ), Kyra McCurtain: 5th, 92’
