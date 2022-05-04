Lady Panthers third at Regional Meet

Isabella Gutierrez, Pauls Valley, gives it her all down the back stretch of the 400 meter run Saturday at the regional meet in Plainview. Gutierrez finished second behind Isabell Coronado of Cache. (PV Democrat Photo By Mike Arie)

The string of first place finishes in track meets came to an end at the regional meet for the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers over the weekend. 

The Lady Panthers finished third in the meet with 123 points just behind tradition rich Plainview and Cache. Pauls Valley had eight girls qualify in individual events and qualified three of the four relay teams.

Here are the regional results (SQ are those that qualified for state):

400 M Dash- Isabella Gutierrez: 2nd, 1:01.16 (SQ), Kaitlin Peters: 6th, 1:04.70

800 M Run- Isabella Gutierrez: 1st, 2:20.60 (SQ)

1600 M Run- Keira Readnour: 2nd, 5:43.83 (SQ)

3200 M Run- Keira Readnour: 1st, 12:23.43 (SQ), Kenzi Readnour: 3rd, 12:39.78 (SQ)

300 M Hurdles- Kaylee Clark: 2nd, 49.07 (SQ), Isabelle Hicks: 5th, 53.53

800 M Relay- 3rd, 1:49.27 (SQ)

Madison Brewer, Kaylee Clark, Kaitlin Peters, Addyson Green

1600 M Relay- 3rd, 4:10.69 (SQ)

Addyson Green, Kaylee Clark, Kaitlin Peters, Isabella Gutierrez

3200 M Relay- 2nd, 10:12.17 (SQ)

Kaylee Clark, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Isabella Gutierrez

Pole Vault- Kaitlin Peters: 3rd, 9’0 (SQ)

Shot Put- Hannah Mitchell: 2nd, 33’3 ¼” (SQ)

Discus- Kadence Newsom: 2nd, 102’01” (SQ), Sebriana Harper: 3rd, 101’08” (SQ), Kyra McCurtain: 5th, 92’

