The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers went 2-1 in their excursion to Southeastern Oklahoma for the Atoka Wampus Cat Classic capturing the consolation championship.
The Lady Panthers won a tight game with Lone Grove in the finals defeating the Longhorns 46-43 for the consolation title. After losing to Latta on the opening day 34-29 they defeated host school Atoka 55-26.
Consolation Finals
A slow start by both teams kept the score low early on. Lone Grove scored the first two baskets of the game before a Jazmin Nunez 3-pointer got the Lady Panthers on the board at the 3:25 point of the quarter. The Longhorns had a six-point lead late in the quarter but a 3-pointer by McCurtain in the closing seconds cut the lead to three, 11-8.
The high-low combination of McCurtain and Jaylye Stokes helped cut the lead to two early in the second. Lone Grove bounced back with a 4-0 run before Isaballa Gutierrez banked in a three, cutting the lead in half late in the half. In the closing seconds, Nunez hit a 3-pointer for the left wing that tied the game at 18 heading into the break.
The Horns jumped out quickly in the second half with four straight points.
A Newsom put back off a miss and a layin by Nunez tied the game. Pauls Valley took their first lead of the game as Nunez hit a driving English along the baseline for a quick two.
After Lone Grove tied the game at 28, English would score four straight points for a 32-28 advantage as the third quarter closed.
Pauls Valley extended their lead out to eight on a Gracie Ammons basket. The lead increased to 10 and then to 14 after a Hannah Raper jumper from the along the baseline.
The Horns made one last run to get to within three late.
Nunez made two free throws to help preserve the three-point win.
For her play during the three days, Nunez was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Pauls Valley's game with Bridge Creek on Tuesday was moved to February 6 due to inclement weather. PV is scheduled to host Lexington on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.