Lady Panthers win district opener

The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers won their first game of the year on Tuesday as Carlie Vestle and Jaycee Green combined on a two hit shutout in a 16-0 win over Bishop McGuinness.
Vestle pitched four strong innings giving up two his while striking out four. Green came on in relief pitching the final inning in the win.
Pauls Valley pounded out 15 hits in their district opener with Kadence Newsom leading the way with three hits. Caitlyn Haygood, Green, Lana Rodriquez each had two hits and Mallory Sager, Loran Wilkey, MaKayla Wilkerson, Abby Rodriguez, Jaylee Hawkins and Tricia Hines each had hits.
PV jumped out quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Newsom singled and Haygood followed with a single. Both runners advanced into scoring position and scored on L. Rodriquez's two-out single.
PV added five more runs in the second as A. Rodriguez walked and Hines singled with one out. Newsom's single scored A. Rodriguez and C. Haygood's single scored Hines. With runners a first and second Vestle walked to load the bases for the clean up hitter Green. Green delivered a single that scored Newsom and Haygood. With two out, Wilkerson singled home Vestle as PV took a 7-0 lead.
Hines got the third inning started for the Lady Panthers as she walked. She stole second and advanced to third on an error off the batted ball of Newsom.
With runners at first and third, the double steal was called and Hines scored but Newsom was caught stealing second.
Haygood got the inning going again as she and Vestle reached on back-to-back McGuinness errors. With runners at first and third, Vestle stole second and both runners scored on L. Rodriguez's single for an 10-0 lead.
PV added six to their total in the total in the fourth. A. Rodriguez got the inning started with a single. Hawkins followed with a single that moved A. Rodriguez around to third. Hines walked to load the bases for the top of the order.
Newsom singled home A. Rodriguez and C. Haygood singled home Hawkins. Veslte's walk scored Hines. Green singled home Newsom and Haygood and L. Rodriguez's single scored Vestle as PV took a 16-0 lead.
The game ended in the fifth as Green got two ground ball outs and a fly out to retire McGuinness.
Pauls Valley had a tough outing in the Chisholm Trail Classic. They fought hard against Bridge Creek in their opener but fell 5-3 to the Lady Bobcats. Highly rated Cache scored early and ran away from PV for an 11-0 win. PV jumped out early on Plainview but the Lady Indians responded for a 5-1 win.
Pauls Valley falls to 1-4 on the season and 1-0 in district action. The Lady Panthers will get back into district action on Monday at Bethel and at home on Tuesday with Purcell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.