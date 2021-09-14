The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers won their second cross country meet of the season winning the ECU Tiger Chase this past week.
Pauls Valley finished with a score of 30 ahead of Plainview (47), Madill (65), Academy High School (119), Lexington (128) and North Rock Creek (146).
The Lady Panthers swept the top three spots in the race that featured 80-runners. Kenzi Readnour won first with a time of 6:21.44. Keira Readnour was second with a time of 6:26.41. Isabella Gutierrez was third with a time of 6:38.31.
Kaylee Clark finished sixth in the race in a time of 7:00.66. Kadie Miranda was 18th with a time of 7:36.96. Harlee Jones and Kimberly Diaz finished just outside the top 20 with times of 7:51.16 and 7:54.13 respectively.
On the boys side, Elijah Barlow paced the Panthers with a time of 4:46.96 to finish in the middle of the 84-runner race. Celson Barahona had a time of 4:51. 01 and Jonah Davis finished with a time of 4:51.09. Luis Ramierz finished in a time of 5:19.46.
Junior High runners on the boys side, Labryant Prince had a top 20 finish as he placed 11th in a time of 7:12.63. Alex Lara finished 20th in a time of 7:23.02. Isaac Green finished in a time of 7:53.19.
The Pauls Valley Junior High girls (85) finished in third place just three points off second place finisher North Rock Creek (82). Plainview ran away from the field with a score of 32.
Amari English was one of three Pauls Valley girls to finish in the top 20. English finished in 10th place with at time of 7:37.69. Ella Miller was 12th with a time of 7:40.30. Mallory Carter was 14th with a time of 7:40.95. Lizabeth Ramirez finished just outside the top 20 with a time of 7:59.63. Kate Taylor finished in a time of 8:27.42, Madi Williams finished in a time of 8:34.34 and Mora Jacobson finished in a time of 11:27.58.
The varsity Panthers are running at Choctaw on Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
