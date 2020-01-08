The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers won their fourth straight game and their first of 2020 with a 52-44 at Davis Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers who came into the game shooting 62-percent from the free throw line made 14-of-15 including 12 in a row to help secure the win.
Katlyn Davenport had 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers who improved to 4-3 on the year. Jazmin Nunez and Sebrianna Harper had 8 each, Harlee Jones 6, Chesney Dudley 5 and Anna Herd 4.
Pauls Valley took an early lead in the game behind an aggressive offense that went to the basket. Jones went to the line six times in the first quarter behind her moves to the basket and nailed all 6 free throws helping lead PV to a 16-11 first quarter lead.
Davis opened the second quarter with a 12-4 run to take their first lead of the game at 23-20. Pauls Valley responded with a 10-0 to finish out the half with Sebrianna Harper closing out the half with a 3-pointer and a 30-27 lead.
Davis made several runs at the Lady Panthers in the second half but each time they closed the gap PV would respond with a run of their own. The Lady Panthers increased their lead to as many as 10 in the second half and finally settled in with an 8-point win.
Grinstead led the Lady Wolves with 15 points. Summers added 1, Collins 8, Pruitt 5, Murphy 3 and LaNoy 2.
Pauls Valley will be in action Thursday in the Charles K Heatly Classic in Lindsay. They open up play at 10:20 a.m. against Davis.
