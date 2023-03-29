Lady Panthers win Jack Hays meet

The Lady Panthers dominated a full field of schools that included all classes of the state to win the Jack Hays Invitational on Friday.
This was the opening meet of the year for both the Panthers and Lady Panthers. With the track being resurfaced during the winter, many schools that had not been to Pauls Valley in recent years came back creating an old school track meet feel with 24 teams at the meet.
The Lady Panthers did well in both the field events and on the track.
In the field events, the Lady Panthers brought home medals in four events.
In the shot put, sophomore Hannah Raper fired a 32’ 5 1/2” throw to earn third place.
Sophomore Kaitlin Peters finished second in the pole vault with her best vault being 9-foot-6.
Freshman Mati Fishback finished second with a jump of 14-feet-6.25 and junior Madison Brewer was fourth with a jump of 13-feet-10.5..
On the track, PV dominated the distances runs and relays. In the 4 X 800-meter relay, the team of Gracy Manning, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, and Isabella Gutierrez finished first with a time 10:25.92.
In the 3200-meter run the Lady Panthers went 1-2 in the event. Sophomore Kenzi Readnour finished first with a time of 11:58.19 and sophomore Keira Readnour was second with a time of 12:22.24.
In the 800-meter run, sophomore Gutierrez finished first with a time of 2:27.99.
In the 400-meter dash, Peters earned her second medal on the day with a first place finish in the time of 1:03.41.
Three Lady Panthers medaled in the 1600-meter run. Gutierrez finished second in the event with a time of 5:35.51. Kenzi Readnour finished third in a time of 5:36.25. and Keira Readnour finished fourth in a time of 5:41.96.
The Lady Panthers capped the meet in the final event with a first-place finish in the 4 X 400-meter relay. Peters, Isabelle Hicks, Madison Brewer and Gutierrez ran a time of 4:22.87 to win the event.
The Lady Panthers won the 24-team meet with 122 points.
On the boy’s side the Panthers finished 12th out of 24 teams with 17.5 points scored.
The Panthers had two athletes medal in field events. In the long jump, junior Rayne Major finished first in the event with a jump of 19-feet-10.
In the high jump, sophomore Jon Grimmett finished fifth with a leap of 5-feet-6.
On the track, Grimmett finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.72.
In the 4 X 400-meter relay the team of Major, Grimmett, Craig Stanfield and Colby Barrett finished sixth with a time of 3:46.34.
