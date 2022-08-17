Lady Panthers win Maysville Tournament

The Junior High Lady Panthers swept through the Maysville Tournament capturing the title in a come from behind win on Saturday.
In a rematch of an earlier game in the tournament, Pauls Valley faced Varnum in the title game.
PV trailed early in the game but rallied in the final inning for a 4-3 win over the Whippets for the title.
Varnum came out scoring three quick runs for the early lead.
Crouch scored for the Lady Panthers in the second inning to cut the lead to 3-1.
PV managed only one hit in the game, a double by Crouch. That hit came at a perfect time as the bases were juiced and her hit scored three runs and gave PV the win. Carter, O’Bryant and Smith all scored on the play.
Stokes got the win in the circle. She pitched three strong innings giving up 3 runs (no earned) on 3 hits. She struck out three and walked only one.
PV was able to take advantage of six Varnum errors in the game.
Pauls Valley hosted Sulphur on Tuesday and will be in Tishomingo for a Junior High Tournament beginning Friday.
PV opens up play with the winner of Kingston and Holdenville.
