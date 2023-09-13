For the second meet in a row, the Pauls Valley Varsity Lady Panthers finished atop the medal stand at a cross county meet after winning the OBU Cross Country Invitational in Shawnee over the weekend.
Twelve schools and 118 runners competed in the small school division. The Lady Panthers took the top three spots individually with Kenzi Readnour finishing first, Keira Readnour second and Isabella Gutierrez third.
The junior high Lady Panthers finished fourth overall out of 11 schools. Heidi Schroeder finished sixth out of the 139 runners and was the only top 10 finisher for the Lady Panthers.
On the boys side, the Panther varsity runners finished sixth out of 13 teams. Rylan Close finished at 19th out of 147 runners.
The junior high Panthers finished 10th as a team.
Pauls Valley results from the OBU Cross Country Meet were:
JH Girls-Team:
Heidi Schroeder 6th, Hannah White 26th, Hensley Jarman 30th, Blakely Shelton 37th, Betsy Tucker 38th, Savannah Johnson 39th, Marissa Cooper 40th, Sophie Watson 43rd, Kaia Bostic 44th, Aviree Williams 50th, Lili Morales 58th, Rielyn White 62nd, Mia Barajas 78th, Lilly Tucker 99th
JH Boys-Team:
Sawyer Williamson 30th, Rhett Watson 32nd, Xavier Hernandez 64th, James Samford 83rd, Levi Grounds 85th, Levi Herod 111th
HS Girls-Team:
Kenzi Readnour 1st, Keira Readnour 2nd, Isabella Gutierrez 3rd, Rachel Hamilton 11th, Ella Miller 29th, Laney English 30th, Amari English 33rd, Katie Barahona 47th, Patricia Alvarado 115th
HS Boys-Team:
Rylan Close 19th, Jorge Quinonez 29th, Alex Lara 39th, Isaac Green 42nd, EJ Dolphay 58th, Steven Penate 60th, Elijah Davis 91st
