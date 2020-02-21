The Paoli Lady Pugs struggled in the second half to score in the Class B Regional Elimination game at Varnum Thursday. Paoli finished with six second half points as they let one slip away losing to Springer 35-25 ending their season.
This was the third meeting between the two schools with each posting a win against the other.
Paoli had opportunities in the second half but just couldn't knock the lid off the basket. They went 11 minutes into the second half before Kara Deaver hit a free throw and then another 30 seconds before Cali Wigley hit a 3-pointer that cut the lead to five. They got as close as five again in the fourth quarter but free throws later lifted Springer to the win.
Paoli got off to a great start scoring the first six points of the game as Brianna Baxter, Madison McGuire and Kara Deaver all connected. Springer had a mini 7-2 spurt at the end of the quarter cutting the lead to 8-7.
A Baxter 3-pointer early in the second quarter pushed the Lady Pug lead to five. An 8-2 run by Springer gave them their first lead of the game at 16-15. Deaver and McGuire combined for a 6-2 run to end the half with a 19-16 lead.
Both teams struggled coming out of the locker room. The game stayed at 19-16 until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. Kaille Lathum ended the scoring drought with a basket and Cadence Shelly added a 3-pointer as Springer took a 21-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Springer scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to extend their run to 12-0. K. Deaver got the run stopped and ended the scoring drought by making the second of two free throws. Wigley's 3-pointer cut the lead to 28-23 with 4:30 to play.
Amirayana White hit a basket for Springer at the three minute mark. Baxter answered with a pair of free throws cutting the lead back to five with two minutes remaining.
Paoli went scoreless the final two minutes and Springer scored the final five points to advance on.
The Lady Pugs finish with 8 wins on the season.
Baxter paced the Lady Pugs with 7 points. McGuire added 6, K. Deaver 5, Wigley 3, L. Deaver 2 and Garrett 2.
Shelly led all scorers with 22 points. Lathum added 6, St. Clair 5 and White 4.
