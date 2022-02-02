The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers rallied from four points down in the final 25 seconds for a 50-49 win over Noble at the Panther Gymnasium Saturday.
Trailing 48-44, Jazmin Nunez hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Panthers with 25 seconds left that cut the lead to one. Pauls Valley got a steal but Noble knocked the ball out of bounds underneath the basket.
Pauls Valley set up a play to get a layup and Sebriana Harper hit the shot with 15 seconds left for a 49-48 lead, their first of the game. It was the same play that PV ran against Purcell on Friday night that just missed that would have tied the game against the Dragons late. The only difference on Saturday was that it was on the right side of the lane instead of the left.
Pauls Valley got another turnover and Nunez was fouled with 7.5 seconds left. Nunez hit one-of-two free throws for 50-48 lead. Noble got the ball down the court quickly and Jacy Vinson got a shot off just before the buzzer that missed but she was fouled with a half second left giving the Bears a chance to tie the game. Vinson hit the first free throw but couldn’t connect on the second as the Lady Panthers held on for the win.
Pauls Valley came out of the gate ice cold. They missed four free throws to start the game and didn’t score until the midway point in the quarter when Kyra McCurtain hit a short jumper. That shot ended a 15-0 run by the Bears. MacKenzie Heeke paced Noble with six points.
Trailing by 15 with two minutes remaining in the quarter, Laney English scored four points in a 5-2 run, cutting the lead to 22-10 at the end of the quarter.
Noble extended their lead back out to 14 midway through the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Landry George. Nunez got the Lady Panthers started with a 3-pointer and PV finished with six straight points to end the half and cutting the Noble lead to eight, 29-21.
A 3-pointer by Nunez to start the second half cut the lead to five, the closest that game had been since the six-minute mark of the first quarter. Noble responded with five straight points pushing the lead back out to double digits.
Pauls Valley started chipping away at the lead using a pair of McCurtain 3-pointers in a 14-7 run to cut the lead to 41-38. Noble pushed the lead out to four early in the fourth quarter. A basket by Harlee Jones cut the lead to two with four minutes left in the game.
Pauls Valley missed three straight free throws before Hannah Mitchell knocked down a pair cutting the lead to one 45-44 with 2:29 remaining. Vinson responded by hitting 3-of-4 free throws including a pair with a minute to go that gave Noble a 48-44 lead.
Nunez then hit the shot that got the rally started to give PV their first lead of the game and eventually the one-point win.
Heeke finished with a game high 17 points for Noble. Vinson added 12 and Taryn Cottrell added 8.
Nunez finished with 13 for the Lady Panthers. McCurtain added 10, Mitchell 9, English 6, Harper 6 and Jones 6.
Pauls Valley hosted Davis for senior night on Tuesday. They will finish off the year with five straight road games. They begin the road swing at Washington on Friday.
