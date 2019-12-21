Late run lifts Lady Panthers past Purcell

After losing their first three games the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers came back from an early deficit to win their third straight game defeating rival Purcell 46-40 in Purcell Thursday.
The Lady Dragons scored the first seven points of the and held a 9-2 lead after Madden hit her second bucket in the run. Anna Herd got on track for Pauls Valley scoring six straight points cutting the lead to one late in the quarter.
Thompson hit a basket late in the quarter giving Purcell the momentum back. Thompson's basket was the start of a 10-2 run that gave Purcell a 9-point lead. Keith had two big three pointers from the corner to give the Lady Dragons a 19-10 advantage.
Abby Rodriguez sparked the Lady Panthers with seven second quarter points along with a Jazmin Nunez 3-pointer cut the lead to 3 at the break 23-20.
Pauls Valley cut the lead to one on two different occasions to start the second half. Purcell kept charging building a seven point lead on Keith's three pointer late in the quarter. Nunez responded for PV with a 3-pointer of her own as PV trailed by four 34-30 heading into the final 8 minutes.
The game slowed down significantly in the fourth quarter. Midway through the quarter the two teams had combined for eight points, six of those coming from the line. Purcell had a 37-35 lead at the midway point but missed the front end of three straight one-and-one attempts. Nunez's basket at the 1:50 mark tied the game at 37.
Pauls Valley took their first lead of the game 25 seconds later as Herd hit two free throws. A steal and a lay in by Katlyn Davenport gave PV a four-point lead with a minute to go.
A free throw by Nunez extended the lead to five with 48 seconds remaining. Avila ended the scoring drought for Purcell with a basket with 25 seconds remaining.
Nunez and Davenport sealed the game with four straight free throws in the final 20 seconds giving the Lady Panthers a six-point win.
Nunez led the Lady Panthers with 13 points. Davenport added 11, Abby Rodriguez 7, Harlee Jones 3, Sebriana Harper 2 and Chesney Dudley 2.
Keith lead all scorers with 15 for Purcell. Baker added 11, Madden 5, Avila 3, Thompson 3 and Eck 2.
Pauls Valley will be back in action January 7 as they travel to Davis.
