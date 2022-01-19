Brycen Watts had six points in the decisive 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth giving Lindsay a double digit lead over rival Pauls Valley Friday night and led to a 57-45 win.
Mason Prince paced Pauls Valley to an 11-2 lead with eight points over the opening three minutes of the game. Lindsay's Ryein Kennedy hit a 3-pointer to end the run and closed the quarter with a 5-2 jaunt that cut the lead to 13-7.
Lindsay added to the run as they ended the first quarter with five more points including a traditional 3-point play by Broty Ramming that cut the lead to 13-12. PV was able to get a little breathing room in the middle of the quarter after a Justin Humphrey 3-pointer.
Lindsay responded with seven straight points and finished the quarter on a 12-7 spurt that gave them a 27-25 halftime lead. Ramming's five points paced the Leopards run.
Mason Prince opened the second half with a 3-pointer for Pauls Valley. The game went back-and-forth over the next six minutes with PV holding a 35-34 lead. Watts and Jordan Webb hit back-to-back baskets to end the period giving Lindsay the lead for good.
Those four points coupled with seven straight to start the fourth, four by Watts, opened up a 10-point lead for Lindsay. The Panthers got as close as eight after a pair of Humphrey free throws but couldn't get any closer as Lindsay closed out the Panthers for a 12-point win.
Mason Prince lead all scorers with 18 points for Panthers. Humphrey added 13, Medina 4, Chronister 3, Fabela 2, Davidson 2 and Maddex Prince 1. Ramming paced the Leopards with 14 points. Henson added 10, Kennedy 8, Watts 7, Kessler 7, Ferguson 6, Watts 4 and Register 1.
Pauls Valley is schedule to participate in the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka starting Thursday. Lindsay is schedule to participate in the Jones Tournament beginning Thursday.
