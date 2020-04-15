Today’s spring sport spotlight is on three-sport star Kaiden ‘Lefty’ Compton.
Lefty is the son of Karen Evans and Richard Compton. He has an older sister Kailee and a younger brother Carter.
While participating in three sports over the last four years, Compton has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a part of the National Honor Society. He was also on the Student Council, Rotary Club, BPA and Prayer Warriors.
During his four years of Panther sports his most memorable moment came on the football field.
“My favorite memory was being on the sideline when the kick was blocked against Purcell in the playoffs,” Compton said.
Even though his favorite teacher is Mrs. Tobey (English teacher), his favorite subject is Math.
With high school being over, Compton is going to miss “Seeing my friends everyday.”
Those same friends have been the biggest influence on his life, besides his parents. “My friends always gave good advice and have helped me through life.”
There are many things on ‘Lefty’s’ bucket list but his top three include, “Going to a Denver Bronco game, go Skydiving and go to Hawaii.”
His favorite music is rap.
His favorite movie is ‘The Sandlot.’
His favorite book is ‘Gym Candy’ by Carl Deuker.
His favorite food is Chicken Alfredo.
Compton plans on continuing his education at Oklahoma State University in the fall.
