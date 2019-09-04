A quick start by the Lindsay Leopards put the Pauls Valley Panthers into a hole they couldn't get out of in the rivals season opener on Friday. Lindsay jumped out to a 20-0 lead over Pauls Valley scoring on three of its first four possessions and cruising to a 41-14 win.
Pauls Valley got the ball to start the game and had seven straight plays of positive yardage as they moved out near midfield. Penalties stalled out the Panther drive and forced a punt.
Lindsay took the ball moving quickly down the field behind the running of Tanner Emery and the arm of Taryn Kessler. Kessler was 4-of-5 in the drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Chance Austin.
Lindsay got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out deep into Panther territory.
On the first play from scrimmage, Kessler hit Austin with a 20-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
PV got the ball back and moved out near midfield before stalling out and giving the ball back to the Leopards at the Lindsay 31-yard-line after a Justin Humphrey punt.
Pauls Valley's defense came up big forcing a punt as they got the ball back. On the first play from scrimmage, Pauls Valley fumbled the ball and Emery recovered at the Pauls Valley 5-yard-line.
Two runs by Kaden Merrell resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run and a 20-0 lead after Chasen Jolley blocked the extra-point kick.
Pauls Valley put together their best drive of the night as they marched 78 yards down the field. Landon Weilenman, Derrick White and Zane Weilenman all carried the ball in the drive. A third down pass from White to Ben Dobbins kept the drive alive early.
Z. Weilenman took a pitch on the right side and raced up the Lindsay sideline virtually untouched for a 45-yard touchdown cutting the Lindsay lead to 20-6.
Lindsay fired back in the final three minutes of the half. They marched down the field behind the running of Merrell and Lane McKee. Merrell capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run and a 27-6 halftime lead.
Jolley came up big for Pauls Valley on Lindsay's opening possession of the second half. Jolley picked off a Kessler pass deep in Pauls Valley territory.
PV moved out of the shadow's of their own end zone but couldn't covert on a fourth-and-four giving the ball back to Lindsay at the PV 37-yard line.
Lindsay didn't waste much time as the used four plays to go the distance scoring on a 22-yard pass from Kessler to Stephen Singleton giving Lindsay a 33-6 lead.
Pauls Valley came right back with a 10-play, 76-yard drive. White had some big runs really in the drive and L. Weilenman and Colt Jones in the middle of the drive. L. Weilenman capped off the drive with a 30-yard touchdown run as PV cut the lead to 34-14.
Lindsay added a late touchdown as Kessler hit Singleton for a 22-yard scoring strike for a 41-14 lead and win.
Pauls Valley finished with 269 total yards with 247 coming on the ground. Lindsay had a balanced attack with 402 yards, 202 through the air and 200 on the ground.
Kessler finished 15-of-23 in the passing department for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Singleton had 113 yards on six catches with two TD's and Austin had 72 yards on six catches with twoTD's. McKee led the ground attack with 65 yards on 6 carries and Emery had 57 yards on 10 carries.
For Pauls Valley, four backs finished with 50-yards or more. Z. Weilenman had 55 yards on 6 carries with a TD, White had 53 yards on 21 carries, L. Weilenman had 53 yards on 6 carries with a TD and Colt Jones had 52 yards on 10 carries.
Pauls Valley will be on the road to Edmond Friday night as they play Oklahoma Christian School. OCS lost to highly rated Jones 56-8 as the Longhorns held OCS to 145 yards in total offense.
Lindsay will be at Purcell to face the Dragons. This will be the Dragons season opener and first official game at their new stadium.
