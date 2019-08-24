Lindsay has been to the playoffs five straight years under head coach John Inman. With a big group of seniors, the Leopards are looking to return for a 12th straight year overall.
“We have 15 seniors, many who have played a considerable amount in the past,” Inman said. “Experience always helps, especially early.”
Coach Inman and the Leopards will continue their air raid offense behind junior quarterback Taryn Kelser. Kesler threw for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago and has over 2,350 yards with 26 touchdowns in his career.
“Kesler returns at quarterback for us after a successful sophomore campaign,” Inman said. “We return four senior starters at receiver and all had a significant impact as juniors last year.”
Seniors Chace Austin, Seth Perry, Kaden Merrell and Stepehn Singleton give Kesler plenty of weapons in the spread offense.
Austin finished with 25 catches for 575 yards and 6 touchdowns. Perry had 21 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Merrell had 20 catches for 336 yards and a touchdown. Singleton had 20 catches for 331 yards with 6 touchdowns.
Tanner Emery will be the featured back in the one-back offense after spliting time with Anthony Rauseo last season. Emery finished with 47 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Two-year starters Jacob Allen and Karsten Hutcheson anchor a solid offense line that will give Kesler time to throw and open up holes for Emery.
The Leopards' 3-4 defense will be just as strong as the offense with a plethora of returning starters.
“We return eight starters on the defensive side of the ball,” Inman said. “We have moved some to new positions, so there will be a learning curve.”
Dalen Mitchell will be the quarterback of the defense from the middle linebacker position. “He started the last several games for us last year and played well.”
Lane McKee and Cade Belveal will be key returners in the secondary.
“McKee will have an impact on the defense from his safety position. Belveal returns at corner after a successful sophomore season.”
The key to a successful season in Lindsay is staying healthy.
“The number one key for us as always is to stay healthy,” Inman said. “We battle injuries just like everyone else does year to year, but some years are worse than others.
“Last year was a tough year on that end, so hopefully the momentum turns in our favor this year. If we are able to stay healthy and hungry, I expect this to be a successful season.”
The Leopards find themselves in a wide open district 2A-8. The district features Kingston, Davis, Comanche, Coalgate, Dickson, Marietta, Tishomingo and the Leopards.
“Our district had several coaching changes since last year,” Inman said. “We will have to see what kind of impact that has on their teams.
“I expect Kingston to be very competitive again this season and I would expect Davis to return to form as well. Dickson is a team on the rise, so we will have our work cut out for us in district play.
“I fully expect us to be competing for the top spots in the district and will be disappointed with anything short of that.”
The Leopards open up on August 30 as they host county rival Pauls Valley. Lindsay will open up district play on September 27 at home with Tishomingo.
