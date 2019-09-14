The Lindsay Leopardettes took advantage of 12 Pauls Valley errors for a 12-2 win over the Lady Panthers in a non-district game Thursday in Lindsay.
Lindsay had seven hits in the game with Simonton leading the way with two hits including a double. Robinson and Magby also had doubles in the game. Allison and Bearden both had 3 RBI's each for Lindsay.
Pauls Valley only had four hits in the game off of Robinson. Kadence Newsom, Jaycee Green, Caitlyn Hagood and MaKayla Wilkerson each had hits. Newsom had the only extra base hit, a third inning triple.
Robinson pitched four innings for Lindsay giving up two runs, 1 earned, on four hits. She struck out two, walked one and hit two batters.
Carlie Vestle pitched three and a third for Pauls Valley. She game up 12 runs, 4 earned, on 7 hits. She struck out two and walked only one. Green came on in relief pitching to two batters before the game being called.
Lindsay struck with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Magby started the game with a walk and Simonton followed with a single to left. Shelton reached on an error as Magby scored. With one out, Bearden singled scoring Simonton and sending Shelton to third. Bearden and Shelton pulled off a double steal to score Bearden. Shelton then stole third and scored on a ground ball out by Allison for a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers responded with a run in the top of the second. Green singled to start the inning and moved to second on an error. A two-out single by Wilkerson moved Green to third and she scored on an error.
PV added another run in the third to cut the Leopardette lead in half. Vestle drew a one-out walk and then scored on Newsom's triple.
Lindsay responded with two runs in the third. Shelton reached on an error to start the inning and moved to second on a second error. She would score on Robinson's double. Robinson scored on a ground by out by Bearden as Lindsay took a 6-2 lead.
The Leopardettes finished the game in the fourth. Taylor singled to start the inning and moved to second as Magby reached on an error. Taylor advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error as Magby took second.
Simonton then doubled as Magby moved to third and scored on an error. Shelton reached on an error as Simonton moved to third. An error off Bearden's hit allowed Simonton to score and Shelton to move to second. Shelton then stole second and Allison cleared the bases with a single to right-center.
Lindsay ended the game as Merrell reached on an error and another error scored Allison as the game ended in a run-rule.
Pauls Valley (6-15 overall, 3-4 district) returns home Monday to face Harrah in district action and will host Seminole on Tuesday in district action.
Lindsay (15-8 overall, 4-4 district) will be at home on Tuesday in district action with Comanche.
