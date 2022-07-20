PV Panther Tennis took two junior high tennis players to the USTA Junior Circuit Event today at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.
Cooper Maness competed in the Boys 14 and Under Division and finished 2nd in his second ever USTA event.
Paysle Godfrey competed in the Girls 12 and Under Division and finished 3rd in her first ever USTA event.
Cooper and Paysle have been playing tennis for less than a year, yet are already taking their country tennis to compete against the country club kids.
We are excited to have 8th Grader Cooper and 6th Grader Paysle in our junior high program, and expect good things from them next school season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.