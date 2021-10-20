Gunner Manning and Rocky Randol had a huge game for the Paoli Pugs Thursday in a route of Fox. Manning had 206 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns and Randol added 300 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the 46-22 win over the Foxes.
Manning finished with five catches for 128 yards and touchdowns catches of 52, 35, 18 and 13 yards. He also added a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. On defense, he had 8 total tackles, 6 solo.
Randol did most of his damage on the ground with 270 yards rushing on 25 carries with a 56 yard touchdown. He also had 30 yards receiving. On defense, he had 6 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Paoli quarterbacks Scotty Garrett and Henry Snell finished a combined 8-of-11 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Garrett was 3-of-5 for 61 yards and a touchdown and had 12 yards rushing. He had three tackles on defense and caused a fumble. Snell was 5-of-6 passing for 112 yards and four touchdowns. He had 36 yards rushing and had three tackles on defense.
Kaleb Brown added 10 yards rushing on offense and had two catches for 15 yards. He had four tackles on defense and an interception.
JayQuan Simmons led the defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Conner Boone had eight tackles and Edgar Lu'a had seven tackles and an interception.
Paoli (3-3 overall and 2-2 in District C-2 play) is alone in fifth place in the district. They have a key matchup with Garvin County rival Maysville (3-1, 5-2) at Paoli Field on Friday.
