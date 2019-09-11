After exchanging touchdowns early, Maysville scored 46 unanswered points in a 52-6 in over rival Paoli Friday night.
Paoli opened the game with the football and moved down field but their drive stalled out in Maysville territory as the Pugs turned the ball over on downs.
Maysville made quick work of the situation as Gunner Chambers went 79 yards for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead.
Paoli responded with a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jake Cottrell.
It was all Maysville after that on the offensive end. The Warriors scored six straight touchdowns ending the game in the third quarter with a mercy rule.
Chambers finished with 151 yards on 5 carries with three touchdowns. Gunner Aprill had 130 yards in total offense, 105 on the ground on three carries. Damon McCallister had 65 yards on 3 carries with two touchdowns. Ty Wilmot, who had a huge game last week, had 33 total yards with a 25-yard touchdown catch. Bo Green added 15 yards and Nigel Reid 5 yards as Maysville finished with 374 total yards.
Maysville starts the year 2-0 but will have a bye this week before returning to action Sept. 20 with Ryan.
Paoli will look for their first win of the year as they host Bray-Doyle on Friday.
