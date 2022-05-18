The Pauls Valley duo of Christian Meave and Jacob Medina finished fourth in the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament in OKC over the weekend.
Meave and Medina opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Giannin and Hood of Mt. Staint Mary. They fell behind early in a quarterfinal match with Robinson and Syribouth losing 0-6. They bounced back winning two straight sets 6-4, 6-1 advancing to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, PV faced the No. 1 seed Hernandez and Ware of Byng. In a match much closer then the final results, the Pirates duo beat PV 6-2, 6-1. That pushed the PV crew to the third place match where they lost 6-1, 6-0 to Andrews and Osterdock of Henryetta.
In other state action, Josiah Medina and Jack Hamilton opened the state tournament in No. 1 doubles against the No. 1 seed of Mahan and Shresta of Holland Hall. The PV duo dropped a 6-1, 6-1 match to the eventual state champions.
PV then lost to Carnahana and Klaus of Lincoln Christian in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 as their run came to an end.
Jackson Coates opened up No. 2 singles with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Jeret Stone of Rejoice Christian. He then battled John McCarthy of Anadarko losing 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets.
Pauls Valley finished the State Tournament tied for 10th place with Metro Christian with five points. Holland Hall outdistanced the field with 36 points to capture the Class 4A Title.
