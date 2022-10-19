A slow start to Thursday's game with Elmore City-Pernell quickly turned around as the Stratford Bulldogs scored 21-second quarter points en route to a 34-6 win over the rival Badgers at Jerry Wheeler Field in Elmore City.
“It was a good win for us tonight,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackbrn said. “We had some guys that had to step up in different positions tonight. Although we got off to a slow start, it was a good win. Elmore City came ready to play and fought hard.”
Hunter Morton had a huge game with 221 total yards and three touchdowns. Morton had 111 yards rushing and 110 receiving.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs hit the end zone as Morton hauled in a 67-yard pass from Nolan Hall two minutes into the second quarter for a 7-0 lead after a David Arriaga PAT kick.
Midway through the quarter, Hall went to the air again this time hitting Jace Fulks with a 30-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead.
Elmore City responded quickly driving down the field and scoring on a 17-yard run by Ely Perkins. The PAT failed but ECP cut into the lead at 14-6.
One minute later, Stratford was on the scoreboard again with Morton scoring on a one-yard run for a 21-6 halftime lead.
Hall, who had thrown for two scores in the first half got his number called in the third quarter racing in from 7 yards out for a 28-6 lead.
In the middle of the fourth quarter, Lincoln Hall became the fourth different Bulldog to find his way into the endzone as he hauled in a 15-yard TD reception from N. Hall for a 34-6 lead and win.
Stratford (6-1 overall, 3-1 district) finished with 329 total yards 161 rushing and 168 passing. N. Hall added 30 yards rushing and Skylar Joslin 20. N. Hall was 7-of-12 passing for 168 yards. Fulks had 34 yards receiving and L. Hall 24.
The Bulldog defense held ECP to 140 total yards in offense. D. Arriaga led the defensive charge with 11 tackles. Justin Arriaga added 10, Aaron Carter and Blake English 7 each, Taylor Arriaga 5 and Morton 4. T. Arriaga had 2 interceptions and Morton added a sack.
“We need to get healthy as we travel to Dibble to play a very good Demon team,” Blackburn said.
Elmore City (0-7 overall, 0-4 district) will be at Rush Springs this week.
