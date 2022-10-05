Stratford's Hunter Morton had over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the opening quarter of Friday's game in a battle of the Bulldogs at Wayne.
Morton's 70-yard touchdown run 78 seconds into the game and then a 36-yard touchdown run seven minutes later set the tone early in a 42-14 District A-4 win.
“We were able to get out early tonight with some big plays,” head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Morton finished with 176 yards and three touchdowns and Nolan Hall had 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead an offense that finished with 379 total yards, 347 rushing.\
“Hunter Morton had 176 yards on only 8 carries and Nolan Hall also had some nice runs with over 100 yards on only 6 carries,” Blackburn said.
Morton's two scores gave Stratford a 14-0 first quarter lead.
Stratford blew oopen the game in the second quarter with 28 straight points..
Hall got the scoring going with a 26-yard TD run early in the second. Hall then threw a 32-yard TD pass to Walker Chandler in the middle of the quarter. Thirty seconds after Chandler TD reception, Morton scored on a 39-yard TD run. Hall followed that up with a 41-yard TD run late in the half as Stratofrd opened up a 42-0 halftiime lead.
Wayne scored late in the third quarter and scored again late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
“Defensively, our guys gave up less than 20 yards in the first half,” Blackburn said.
Justin Arriage led the defensive charge with 8 tackles. Aaron Carter and Lincoln Hall both finished with 6 tackles.
The Bulldogs will host another undefeated district teams in Wynnewood on Friday.
“We now look forward to a very good Wynnewood team next week at our place starting at 7:00,” Blackburn said. “We will need a good week of preparation .”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.