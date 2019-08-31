The Maysville Warriors have been to the playoffs four out of the last five seasons including three straight.
They lost to semifinalist Buffalo in the first round last year and that left a bad taste in the Warriors' mouth. With that in mind, Maysville has got off to a great start in the preseason.
“Practices are going great so far,” head coach Dace Lemieux said. “We have had perfect attendance so far and it really shows the dedication of our players this season.”
Maysville returns several starters on both sides of the football. The offense begins its second year of the speed option offense.
“In year one of the speed option offense, we had some timing issues and we struggled with some new terminology,” Lemieux said.
“But being in year two of the offense, we expect to see a lot of growth.”
That growth begins under center with returning starter and Vype Top 100 player senior Gunner Aprill.
The dual threat quarterback had over 900 yards rushing and more than 700 yards passing with 16 total touchdowns.
Maysville goes deep in the skill position area with players that touched the ball last season.
Behind Aprill is senior Damon McCallister. McCallister had 500 yards rushing a year ago and also hauled in 300 yards in the receiving department with 12 total touchdowns.
Junior Kaedon Wyatt had over 400 yards in total offense with two touchdowns. Junior Gunner Chambers had over 300 yards in total offense with three touchdowns.
Junior Ty Wilmot and freshman Bo Green add to the skill position depth.
“Wilmot didn't play last year but is a great addition to our team. Green is an exciting young player that is expected to help on offense.”
Skill position is not the only place when Maysville has experience and depth.
Senior Seth Jensen started 10 games at center last year and will anchor the offensive line.
He will be joined by returners Brodie Albright and Nic Jones who are both juniors.
Freshmen Kolby Wyatt and Nigel Reid have a lot of growing up to do as they begin their varsity careers but have the upper classmen to help them along.
Coach Lemieux will continue to run a 4-1 look on defense.
“This will be our third straight year in the 4-1 defense,” the coach said. “The past two years, we have been able to be aggressive and have had a lot of success turning people over at a high rate.”
Albright and Jones will anchor the defensive front. Jones finished with 60 tackles a year ago and Albright had five sacks. K. Wyatt will work up front with Jones and Albright.
Wilmot and K. Wyatt will work at the defensive end positions.
McCallister, Chambers and Reid will all be vying for time at the linebacker spot.
The Warriors secondary will be strong with junior Zerek Johnson commanding the defense from his free safety position. Aprill, who had 12 interceptions a year ago, will be at one corner and Green will man the other side.
“We want to play fast and aggressive on defense,” Lemieux said. “This style led us to being number two in scoring defense in Class C last year.”
The Warriors have a tough district that includes three-time defending state champ Tipton. Fox, Mountain View-Gotebo and Maysville made the playoffs last year with Corn Bible, Thackerville, Grandfield and Temple finishing behind them.
“I think the top teams from last season are going to be in contention for the top four playoff spots once again,” he said.
“We see ourselves at the top just like last season. We expect to be competing late in the season for a top spot in our district.”
Maysville opened. the season with Bray and will play county rival Paoli Friday night. They begin district play at Corn Bible on September 27.
