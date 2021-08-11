New football districts released by OSSAA

The OSSAA released the football district assignments for 2022 and 2023 seasons earlier today.
Pauls Valley will see some changes, losing Madill to Class 4A and Kingston and Little Axe to Class 2A. They were replaced by an old rival in Marlow and also added Douglass and private school Heritage Hall. They keep Lone Grove, Dickson, Plainview and Sulphur in District 3A-2.
Lindsay will work out of District 2A-3 with Comanche, Community Christian, Crooked Oak, Frederick, Little Axe, Purcell and Washington.
Davis heads District 2A-4 with Atoka, Coalgate, Marietta, Holdenville, Kingston, Lexington and Tishomingo.
The three Class A schools in the County all ended up in District A-4. Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City-Pernell are joined by Dibble, Ringling, Healdton, Rush Springs and Wayne.
Maysville and Paoli in in the 8-team District C-4. They are joined by Sasakwa, Fox, Graham-Dustin, Maud, Bowlegs and Thackerville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.