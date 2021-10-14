Three Pauls Valley Lady Panthers were named to the Class 4A-3 All-District Team by the coaches this week.
The district features two teams playing in the state tournament with Lone Grove being the No. 1 seed and Plainview in at the No. 5 seed and three other teams Dickson, Marlow and Sulphur each making deep runs into the playoffs.
Lone Grove dominated the selections with eight players and a coach selected to the team. Plainview and Dickson both had four players selected, Pauls Valley and Sulphur three each and Madill and Marlow one each.
For Pauls Valley, junior Kadence Newsom and sophomores Masion Sisney and Kennedi Rambo were named All-District.
Newsom was selected to the team at third base. She led the team in batting with a .456 average with a .488 on base percentage and a .793 fielding percentage.
Sisney was selected as a catcher. She finished with a .370 batting average, a .485 on base percentage and a .869 fielding percentage.
Rambo was selected as a utility player. She finished second on the team with a .436 batting average, a .483 on base percentage with a .868 fielding percentage.
Malea McCurtrey of Lone Grove was selected Player of the Year in the district.
Riley Grant of Plainview was selected Pitcher of the Year.
Lexi Meadows of Lone Grove was the Offensive Player of the Year.
Taryn Martin of Plainview was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Emma Wilson of Lone Grove and Dickson's Riley Mays and Shelby Beard were selected to the team at pitcher. Chloe Yeatts of Lone Grove joins Sissney at catcher.
Brooklyn Carnock of Plainview was selected at first base, NayNay Turner of Lone Grove at second base, Ally Dixon of Sulphur at shortstop and Newsom at third rounding out the infield.
Lone Grove's Logan Ketchum and Jordan Ramsay were selected to the outfield along with Sulphur's Carlee Cole.
Utility players selected were Plainview's Blinkley Campbell; Lone Grove's Mattie Roj; Marlow's Jillian Totten; Dickson's Cami McGabby and Emily Nogueira; Madill's Emilie Johnson and Rambo.
Lone Grove's Dennis Furr was named Coach of the Year.
