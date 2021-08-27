Pauls Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added three more in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-3 win over Marlow in the opening game of the Plainview Tournament.
Kadence Newsom's 2-run bomb in the bottom of the third tied the game and helped pace the Lady Panthers to the win with three RBI's.
Marlow had grabbed an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning off two hits and two Pauls Valley errors.
The Lady Panthers settled in defensively after that and held Marlow off the scoreboard.
In the three-run third, Caitlyn Hagood started the inning by getting hit with a pitch. Lana Rodriguez singled moving C. Hagood into scoring position. Hagood scored on a throwing error one pitch prior to Newsom's home run.
PV added three more runs in the fourth to end the game. Addy Green started off the inning with a single and scored on Jaycee Green's single back up the middle. C. Hagood doubled putting runners at second and third with no outs. A single by Rodriguez scored one run and Newsom singled scoring another run.
When the inning was over the game was called because of time limit and the Lady Panthers won their second straight game 6-3.
Newsom, Rodriguez, and A. Green all finished with two hits each as PV finished with 9 hits in the game. C. Hagood, J. Green and Kenndi Rambo each had hits.
Pauls Valley will now play the winner of Purcell and Healdton at 2:30 p.m. in Plaivinew Tournament Semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.